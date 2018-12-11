Man jailed for getting teen to perform sexual act

A 16-year-old girl performed a sexual act on a married man out of fear after the aviation logistic officer claimed he had recorded a video of their earlier encounter without her knowledge.

The court heard that Mohamed Shalihin Mohamed Hafidz had told the teenager that he would delete the clip if she gave in to his demands. But there was no such video and he had not filmed her at all, the district court heard yesterday.

The 24-year-old man was jailed for seven months after he pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation.

Shalihin had downloaded an online dating app in March last year and used a pseudonym as he did not want his wife to find out about his activities.

Claiming to be single, he began communicating with the teenager three months later via the app.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jarret Huang said: "During the course of their conversation, the accused and the victim exchanged nude photographs or videos of each other. The accused then asked the victim to meet at a hotel to engage in sexual intercourse. The victim agreed but said she was unable to go to a hotel due to her age."

She invited him to her home on June 8 last year and performed oral sex on him.

The next day, Shalihin contacted the girl and told her that he was married with children. She became upset and stopped talking to him.

He messaged her again in late June last year, claiming his marriage was "unstable" and that he liked to find girls to "play with".

When she told him to look elsewhere, Shalihin told her about the purported video.

He said he would delete it if she performed oral sex on him.

Later in the day, they met at the void deck of a housing block where her grandmother lived and she did so at a staircase landing as she feared that he would circulate the video.

DPP Huang told District Judge Marvin Bay: "Immediately after, the victim requested again for the video to be deleted. The accused admitted there was no such video and that he had not filmed her at all."

The teenager made a police report on July 15 last year and officers arrested Shalihin about three months later.

Defence lawyer Ashwin Ganapathy told the court that his client is "genuinely sorry" for his actions and asked for a jail sentence of eight weeks.

Judge Bay said Shalihin had made concerted efforts to "successfully persuade, manipulate, deceive and ultimately intimidate a vulnerable and trusting 16-year-old to perform a sexual act on him".

A deterrent sentence is required, the judge added.