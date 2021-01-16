Man jailed for disposing of alleged killer's bloodstained T-shirt

A man linked to the 2019 Orchard Towers murder was sentenced to five months' jail yesterday for disposing of a bloodstained T-shirt worn by the alleged killer.

Loo Boon Chong, 27, was also fined $1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

He was among a group of seven originally charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31.

Loo's murder charge was later reclassified to that of consorting with 29-year-old Tan Sen Yang, who was carrying a foldable karambit knife in the incident on July 2, 2019.

The weapon is a curved blade resembling a claw.

Loo had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing justice by disposing of a T-shirt worn by Tan, who is the only member of the group still facing a murder charge.

He had also admitted to an offence related to a separate incident in February last year, where he played dice in a public place.

Loo and his six friends had patronised the Naughty Girl Club on the second floor of the shopping mall in the wee hours of July 2, 2019.

While in the club, they got into a dispute with another group but later left and went to the ground floor of the shopping mall.

Mr Satheesh, who was present in the club earlier, confronted one of them there.

Several members of Loo's group then attacked him, with Tan inflicting injuries to Mr Satheesh's head and neck area with the knife.



Loo Boon Chong, 27, arriving at the State Courts yesterday. He was among a group of seven originally charged with murder. His charge was reclassified later to that of consorting with the alleged killer. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Loo did not join in the assault, court documents state.

The group fled before Mr Satheesh collapsed on the ground. He later died at about 7.25am at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Following the brawl, Loo returned home. Tan accompanied him and took a shower there and changed his clothes.

Loo later gave him $50 for transport and a pair of slippers.

When he realised that Tan had left his white bloodstained T-shirt in his bedroom, he disposed of it at a communal rubbish chute. The T-shirt was not found by the police.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Ang Feng Qian, Dora Tay and Benedict Teong urged the court to jail Loo for at least six months for obstructing justice.

Loo's lawyers Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Sujesh Anandan asked for their client to be jailed for up to two months, saying in their mitigation plea that he was sincerely remorseful for impulsively throwing away the T-shirt.

Ms Ngiam also told the court yesterday that Loo would not be able to pay the $1,000 fine, and asked for him to be jailed for up to an additional five days instead.

For intentionally obstructing justice, Loo could have been jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.