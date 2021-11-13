Man jailed for committing sexual act with 15-year-old student

He met a 15-year-old student on a networking app last year and asked if she was willing to provide sexual services in exchange for roughly $200 each time.

They eventually met in person and went to his home to engage in sexual activity.

The 57-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months and four weeks' jail for committing a sexual act with a minor and distributing obscene objects to a person under 21.

Two other charges of possessing obscene films and sexual penetration of a minor were taken into consideration.

Details about the Singaporean man cannot be disclosed as the girl, now 16, is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act and cannot be identified.

The pair got to know each other on networking app Whisper on Aug 30 last year and the girl was asked if she was willing to provide paid sexual services by using a sex toy to stimulate him.

Through Telegram, the man sent her four obscene films depicting a woman using the toy on a man.

"He circulated these films to groom her to perform these acts on himself," Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh told the court.

Enticed by the money, the girl accepted his offer and sent him photos with close-ups of her face when he asked for them.

He told her he would book a hotel room for them to meet and asked her if she was working or still in school.

"When the victim replied that she was a student, he told her that they needed to be very discreet," said DPP Koh.

The pair agreed to meet at Hotel 81 in Dickson Road at around 5pm on Sept 1 last year but they were turned away when she could not produce her NRIC for registration when they tried to book a room.

They were rejected again at Haising Hotel in Jalan Besar for the same reason and the girl suggested that they head to the man's residence in Marsiling Drive.

He gave her some cash to book a Grab car to his home, while he rode his motorcycle.

At his home, they engaged in sexual activity in the toilet before going to the bedroom to perform sexual acts using the toy.

He passed her $250 once they were done and she left.

The man was arrested on Sept 15 last year at his home after the girl made a police report about being paid for sexual activities.

In the accused's mitigation plea, defence lawyer Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law said the unmarried man regretted his actions and that he had acted out of a need for companionship.

Mr Tan stressed that the man did not use the Internet to seek underage sex, adding that the man mistakenly assumed the girl was 18 by the time they met as she had told him she was "almost 18" when they first communicated.

The girl did not appear to be "particularly vulnerable", he added, and inferred that she was a willing participant as she suggested going to the man's place.

Mr Tan pleaded for a jail sentence of up to 10 months.

DPP Koh urged the court to sentence the man to 11 to 13 months' jail on the grounds of deterrence and retribution.

"Her consent is not relevant in this case because the law was designed to protect the young, given their immaturity in age," she pointed out.

"He should have known better."

The man's bail was extended and he was ordered to surrender himself at the court on Dec 6 to begin his sentence after settling household matters.