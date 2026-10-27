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Man jailed for choking his 2 teenage kids, including daughter he thought was vaping

Court documents stated that after spending time behind bars for an undisclosed offence, he was released and was placed on a remission order.

SINGAPORE – Five months after being released from prison, a man assaulted his two teenage children, including his daughter, whom he thought was smoking a Kpod.

He had choked both 17-year-olds until they had difficulty breathing.

He moved out of his flat after his family members applied for emergency orders against acts of violence towards them.

He then slept at random HDB void decks, but breached the emergency orders when he returned to the unit and created a ruckus outside.

On Oct 27, the 57-year-old man was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail and a fine of $1,500.

He must spend an additional 17 days behind bars after breaching a remission order.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count each of harassment and breaching an emergency order – an offence under the Women’s Charter .

Four other charges were considered during sentencing.

He cannot be named as the case involved the Women’s Charter, and naming him could identify his children.

Court documents stated that after spending time behind bars for an undisclosed offence, the man was released and was placed on a remission order.

He had to stay out of trouble between Aug 23, 2025, and Feb 19, 2026.

Even though he was divorced from his wife, he still lived with her and their two children.

At around 10pm on Jan 13, 2026, he entered a room and saw his daughter holding an object that looked like a Kpod. He assumed she had been smoking it.

Kpods are vapes that contain etomidate. When inhaled, etomidate enters the lungs directly and may trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis.

Court documents did not disclose if the girl had been vaping, but the man kicked her on the legs and pried the device out of her hand.

They quarrelled, and she left the flat.

The man followed his daughter to a lift lobby and shoved her. She fell, and her head hit the floor.

He choked the girl, but she escaped.

A neighbour who heard the commotion alerted the police.

The offender’s son came home at around 10.15pm and went to his room.

To cool down, the man drank two cups of liquor.

The boy later heard his father shouting, sending the girl aggressive voice messages via his mobile phone, and throwing items around.

The boy yelled at his father, asking him to be quiet, and the pair got into a scuffle.

The man was choking his son when the teenager’s mother pulled her former husband away.

Police officers arrested him that night.

The boy was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, suffering from a sprained neck and facial bruising.

The boy, his sister and their mother applied for emergency orders against family violence.

As part of the order, the man should not inflict acts of violence against his children, and not enter the flat.

He moved out on Jan 14, 2026, and sought shelter at various void decks.

But six days later, he returned to the unit as he wanted to bathe and change his clothes.

He arrived outside at around 10am and yelled for his former wife to open the door.

He banged against the gate and door, and abused her with vulgar language.

She called the police, who arrested him that morning.