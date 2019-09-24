Man jailed for bribing airport check-in worker

A man was sentenced yesterday to eight weeks' jail for giving at least $800 in bribes to an airport check-in worker so that the latter would under-report the weight of travellers' bags on Tigerair flights.

Gopal Krishna Raju, 37, who was a manager in a food processing firm, ran a side business transporting gold from Singapore to Chennai, where the valuables were sold.

The Indian national had asked airport check-in worker Patel Hiteshkumar Chandubhai, 37, to under-report the weight of bags belonging to passengers who were transporting the gold on Gopal's behalf. Patel was then rewarded for his help.

In sentencing Gopal, District Judge John Ng said the offence had taken place over 10 months and stressed that it is important to protect Changi Airport's reputation.

Gopal pleaded guilty last Friday to a corruption charge. He had committed the offence on at least 10 occasions between January and October 2016. He is the fourth person to be dealt with in court this year over bribes given to customer service associates at the airport.

All three of the customer service associates unlawfully accepted bribes, but only one of them, Patel, had accepted the cash from Gopal.

The other two - Gerizim Kirubai Raj Deved, 35, and Ayyadurai Karunanithi, 47 - were involved in other cases. Gerizim is a former Sats Asia-Pacific Star employee, while Patel and Ayyadurai worked for logistics service provider UBTS.

They were each sentenced in April to between seven and nine weeks' jail, and were ordered to pay between $500 and $800 in penalties.

Gerizim is a Singaporean while the other two are Indian nationals. The cases involving Gerizim and Ayyadurai were not linked to Gopal's.

Gopal and Patel knew each other through mutual friends. The court heard that Gopal would not use a courier service for his gold business.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Koh had said that Gopal would look for passengers - either his friends or strangers - travelling to Chennai and ask them if they would carry gold to pass to his relatives there, with the relatives then giving them a sum of money.

In January 2016, Gopal asked for Patel's help to under-report the weight of such passengers' bags and the airport check-in worker agreed to assist him in exchange for bribes.

The offences came to light after The New Paper published a report in July last year on a baggage-touting syndicate operating at Changi Airport. Offenders convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.