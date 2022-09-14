Man jailed for breaching Covid-19 isolation order

A man who was ordered to isolate at home after developing a cough - in case he had contracted Covid-19 - instead met a friend and went for supper at various locations.

He also asked his friend for money to pay off a fine for flouting Covid-19 rules months before.

On Tuesday, Verner Chua Jun Jie, 22, was jailed for one month and one week after he pleaded guilty to two charges, including putting others at risk of disease. The court heard that Chua, who has a history of theft and drug abuse, was sentenced to reformative training in 2019.

Chua was diagnosed with acute upper respiratory infection on Dec 6, 2020, and told to stay home for three days, or until a negative swab test was received, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheng You Duen. But Chua took a taxi and met his friend Jun Peng to have supper in Balestier and Geylang. He also asked his friend for money to pay a fine for a similar offence that was committed in August 2020, before heading home around 4am.

Chua received his negative swab test result only on Dec 8. His supervisor reported the matter to the authorities.

Separately, Chua failed to report to the Selarang Halfway House as part of a release on a supervision scheme in September last year. Chua, who had to follow a curfew and wear a monitoring tag, cut off his tag with a pair of scissors.

The incident was reported to the police and Chua was arrested in April.

The judge took the prosecution's sentencing position and warned Chua not to reoffend.