Man jailed for assaulting girlfriend, breaking three of her ribs

SINGAPORE - A man who pushed his girlfriend to the floor and kicked her during a row, breaking three of her ribs, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail on Monday (July 15).

District Judge Mathew Joseph said Andrew Tan Chia Hsien, who pleaded guilty to an assault charge, behaved in a "cowardly manner" and called his actions "despicable".

Tan had got into an argument with his girlfriend Ms Pong Ngee Han about their relationship before their altercation at a flat near Punggol Way on May 20 last year.

After he pushed her to the floor he kicked her once in the ribs, the court heard.

The judge added: "Whatever the cause of the dispute, these's no excuse to use violence. You should have known better."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Senthilkumaran Sabapathy had urged Judge Joseph to sentence Tan to two months' jail due to the severity of the injuries caused.

The court heard that the couple, who are both aged 39, are still together.

For assaulting his girlfriend, Tan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.