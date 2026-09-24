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Man jailed for abandoning 71 cats in Bukit Panjang flat for two years; nine of them found dead

The condition of the HDB flat in Bukit Panjang, where the 71 abandoned cats had to survive for nearly two years.

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old man who abandoned 71 cats in a filthy, poorly ventilated Housing Board flat without electricity or running water for close to two years, resulting in the death of nine, was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail on Sept 23.

He was also disqualified from owning pets for 12 months, said the National Parks Board.

Muhammad Khairul Naim Zainol, the joint owner of the flat, pleaded guilty to 24 charges under the Animals and Birds Act for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals. Another 47 charges were taken into consideration.

According to court documents, the man and his then-wife, Nurul Nadiah Noor Mohamed, bought the HDB flat in Bukit Panjang in March 2018. They did not own any pets at the time.

From early 2019, the couple acquired several cats. As they were left unsterilised, they bred rapidly and despite the couple’s occasional attempts to rehome some of the felines, the population in the residence continued to multiply exponentially .

Around April 2022, the couple moved out to live with Khairul’s parents, leaving the cats behind. Shortly after their departure, the power and water supply was cut off due to unpaid utility bills.

Khairul claimed he returned to the flat daily to leave dry kibble and water for the cats. However, he stopped entering the flat after December 2023. Instead, he resorted to dropping food and a small container of water at the doorstep.

The condition of the cats and the flat came to light on February 20, 2024, when neighbours notified the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) of a skinny, distressed cat perched on a third-floor air-conditioning ledge. The neighbours rescued the animal, and it was taken to a veterinary centre for emergency assessment.

Officers from AVS and the Singapore Police Force (SPF), who had also received separate complaints regarding an odour emanating from the premises, inspected the unit that afternoon.

Officers discovered 61 live cats, three rotting carcasses, six cat skulls and one bag of skeletal remains of at least six other cats. Khairul subsequently admitted ownership of all the felines and surrendered them to the authorities.

According to the statement, the flat was found in a “severely poor and unsanitary condition”, with the floors and furniture caked “in excreta and dirt, and faecal material found throughout the unit”. Cobwebs, cockroaches and flies were observed while a “strong ammonia odour was noted throughout the unit”.

The living area in the apartment covered in rubble and dirt. The windows are unmeshed and opened, posing a risk to the cats. PHOTO: NPARKS

With no fresh water provided, one cat was photographed drinking contaminated brown water straight from a toilet bowl likely “contaminated with faecal matter”. Some unmeshed windows were also left open, creating a severe fall hazard from the third-storey unit.

“The observation of a cat drinking from a contaminated toilet bowl further demonstrates the inadequacy of the water supply and facilitates the transmission of parasites and disease through the faecal-oral route, predisposing the cats to diseases such as salmonellosis, coccidiosis and giardiasis,” said the statement of facts.

A cat drinking water out the toilet bowl that was contaminated with faecal matter. PHOTO: NPARKS

A comprehensive veterinary assessment revealed that the cats endured immense pain and chronic suffering, it said. Out of 61 live cats examined, 44 were categorised as thin or very thin, while nine were severely emaciated.

Almost all the cats suffered from severe dehydration, fur loss from parasite infections, ear mite infections and respiratory issues. One pregnant cat was found in a malnourished condition with healing wounds and severe skin infections, and was forced to compete for scarce food.

Two cats found hiding in the unit. PHOTO: NPARKS

Between April 2022 and February 20, 2024 – a span of nearly 22 months – the animals were left trapped in squalor without proper care by their owners.

Having fully abandoned the apartment after December 2023, Khairul was well aware that the unit had degenerated into an unsanitary and uninhabitable state, said the statement of facts.

“Despite claiming to have returned daily to provide food and water, the food and water provided were clearly insufficient for the number of cats present, as evidenced by the physical condition of the cats upon seizure.”

Khairul was charged in May 2026. The joint owners were both handed 71 charges at the time.

Nadiah’s case will be heard on Oct 6.

NParks emphasised that being a pet owner is a lifelong commitment, and owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care for their animals. Those who are unable to care for their pets should find a suitable home for them or approach an animal group for help to rehome their pet.

Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners at www.go.gov.sg/animal-welfare-code-petowners to learn more about the minimum standards expected for animal housing, management, and care.

Those found guilty of failure in duty of care are liable to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or 12 months’ jail , for first-time offenders, said NParks. Those who commit an act of animal cruelty face a maximum fine of $15,000 and/or an 18-month jail term.