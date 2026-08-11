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Man jailed after climbing on top of elderly nursing home resident and pinning him down

Thiha was sentenced to a week in jail after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on a resident at St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Aljunied.

SINGAPORE – Feeling frustrated after a 73-year-old resident refused to have his mouth cleaned, a nursing home healthcare assistant pinned the man’s right arm to his torso while the victim was lying in bed.

The 27-year-old offender, Thiha, then climbed on top of the elderly man and used both arms to hold him down.

At one point, the Myanmar national even used his left hand to hold the victim’s neck, pinning him to the bed.

The elderly man, who uses a wheelchair, has conditions such as bipolar disorder and diabetes.

On Aug 11, Thiha, who goes by only one name, was sentenced to a week in jail after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force on the victim in a room at St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Aljunied.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamen Chiang told the court that due to the victim’s physical and mental disabilities, he could not protect himself from abuse.

Thiha was attending to the elderly man at around 5.30pm on May 1 when he noticed food particles around the latter’s mouth.

He tried to wipe the victim’s mouth with a wet piece of tissue paper, but the latter pushed his hand away and gestured that he did not want to be cleaned.

Thiha tried again, but the victim continued to shove his hand away.

The DPP said: “Frustrated by the victim’s refusal, the accused used his left hand to pin the victim’s right arm to his torso.

“The accused then swung his right hand, intending to strike the victim’s torso with significant force. The victim raised his left arm to defend himself, causing the blow to land on his forearm instead.”

After that, Thiha climbed on top of the man, and a nurse entered the room upon hearing the commotion.

The offender then released the victim, who was found to have no injuries when examined by the home’s doctors.