Man jailed, 7 others fined for obstructing course of justice

Eight men, mainly working for different nightspots, were part of a WhatsApp chat group called "Night Owl", which was used to alert other members of ongoing law enforcement operations.

The recipients could then take steps to prevent the detection of offences at their own workplaces.

One of the men convicted, Muhammad Rashidi Rashid, 35, was yesterday sentenced to two weeks' jail and a fine of $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

He was a customer service officer at Club Illusion in Clarke Quay at the time of the offences and had sent several incriminating messages via the chat group at 2.23am on Feb 17, 2019.

Investigations revealed that there were ongoing police enforcement operations around River Valley at the time.

The court heard that Rashidi sent another message on April 8, 2019, stating that officers, including those from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), were at several locations in the eastern part of Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Lee Wei Liang and Foong Ke Hui said they had asked for Rashidi to be given a jail term for one of his charges.

They said: "The message in that charge made express reference to enforcement operations conducted by (CNB)... Drug offences are serious and attract stiff custodial sentences ranging from months to years."

Separately, the other seven men pleaded guilty to between one and three counts of intentionally obstructing the course of justice. Three of them were each fined $9,000.

They are Abdul Hadi Zainuddin, 29, who was then a cashier and bartender at Club Flirtatious in Tanjong Pagar; Brandon Chung, 31, a security officer at Club 1+1 in Tanglin Shopping Centre and Club Gaga in Orchard Towers at the time of the offences; and Muhammad Rasyidi Safiee, 33, then a security officer at Club Illusion, and Club Ipanema in Orchard Road.

Two men - Wilson Soon Jien Yang, 42, and Ang Whay Chong, 48 - were each fined $8,000. At the time of the offences, Soon was a security officer at Club Gaga, while Ang was the owner of Chaiyo 1 and Chaiyo 3 in Golden Mile Complex.

Daniel Seet Joo Tong, 43, then an assistant general manager at Club V3 in South Bridge Road, was fined $5,000. Lim Poh Kian, 39, who was the owner of two Boat Quay pubs, Bubble Room and Hohnob, was fined $3,000.

The offences had come to light after a Malaysian man was detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint on April 19, 2019, for failing to declare he had monies exceeding $20,000.

A check on his cellphone revealed the existence of the Night Owl chat group on WhatsApp.

For each count of intentionally obstructing the course of justice, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.