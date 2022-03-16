Man jailed and fined for scamming mentally ill woman, making false rape claims

SINGAPORE - He spun a web of lies to induce victims to sign up for mobile lines so he could sell the phones for quick cash or buy game credits.

He also used their personal details to rent cars, which he drove without a licence.

Between 2017 and 2020, Jerald Low Jing Yong, 27, cheated several victims, some of whom were men he was dating, of over $150,000.

The Singaporean even filed a notice of marriage with one victim, a 35-year-old woman with bipolar disorder, to perpetuate his ruse.

Low was on Wednesday (March 16) sentenced to five years and seven months' jail, and fined $1,800. He is also disqualified from driving for a year after his release from prison.

He pleaded guilty to 16 charges including cheating and driving without a licence. Another 35 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Low had set up a shell company called Fitness Tea Singapore and advertised job openings online.

In October 2018, the 35-year-old woman, surnamed Tai, expressed interest and was hired after an interview. Her responsibilities included posting job openings online and interviewing applicants.

Just a day after she had been hired, Low told Tai to sign up for two mobile contracts that she could use to contact applicants.

He lied that he would be paying for the phone lines and used them instead for the purchase of game credits on iTunes.

On the same day, Low filed a notice of marriage with Tai. It is not clear how long the two had known each other before registering their marriage.

An Institute of Mental Health report found that Tai had been suffering from a relapse of bipolar disorder at the time and experienced delusions of being in love.

A day later, Tai entered into contracts for three more mobile lines under Low's instructions.

The bills for the five lines came up to around $6,400, which Low never paid.