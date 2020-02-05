Man in gang that robbed victims of $300k to be jailed for 10 years, get 22 strokes of the cane

SINGAPORE - A man, who was released on bail in January 2018 after taking part in a gang robbery involving $300,000, continued committing other serious offences the following month.

They included being part of a group that slashed a man with a "bladed weapon", the prosecution told a district court on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Nor Mohamad Azril Sajali is an "incorrigible offender", Deputy Public Prosecutor Kwang Jia Min said.

Separately, Nor Mohamad, 29, was also inside one of three vehicles which chased after a car that crashed into the Istana's rear gate around 6am on Dec 16, 2017. Two people were killed in the accident.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 10 years' jail with 22 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count each of taking part in a gang robbery, having a knife in his possession in a public place and being a member of an unlawful society.

He also admitted to two counts each of assault and rioting.

The Singaporean was the first robber to be dealt with in court for taking part in the heist in December 2017.

The cases involving four other alleged robbers are pending. They are: Muhammad Ridzuan Mohammad Yusof, 31; Shanker Maghalingam, 32; Thava Kumuran Ramamutty, 35 and Juraimi Jupri, 43.

DPP Kwang said Thava had earlier found out that some Bangladeshis were running an illegal remittance business.

He met Nor Mohamad and the three other alleged robbers in early December 2017 to discuss how they could "take the money" from the Bangladeshis, the court heard.

DPP Kwang said that around 3am on Dec 11 that year, Shanker drove a silver Volvo and took his alleged accomplices to a Rowell Road property in Little India where the Bangladeshis were staying.

Shanker stayed in the car, while the other Singaporeans made their way to the four victims.

The DPP told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim: "Thava identified Juraimi, Azril, Ridzuan and himself as officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and asked to check the victims' identification documents. Each of the victims handed over their identification documents for inspection and felt afraid."

The court heard that Thava later searched the premises and took $300,000 in cash. The Singaporeans fled the scene in the Volvo, said the DPP.

One of the Bangladeshis alerted the police minutes later on after realising the men were not CID officers.

For his role in the robbery, Nor Mohamad received $5,000 before he was arrested on Jan 8, 2018.

DPP Kwang said Shanker and Thava were arrested in Malaysia on April 14, 2018 and brought back to Singapore. "Only $5,500 of the $300,000... was recovered."

Nor Mohamad was out on bail on Feb 18, 2018 when he was involved in a brawl in Ang Mo Kio. A member of his group slashed a 24-year-old man with a "bladed weapon" while a parang was used to attack a 29-year-old victim.

Nor Mohamad was arrested again later that day.

Earlier, he was also involved in a dispute on Dec 16, 2017, that ended in a fatal accident when two men and a woman tried to get away from his group in a car.

Mr Muhammad Khairulanwar Mohamed Sani, 25 and Ms Nurul Filzah Syazwani Abdul Rahim, 21, were killed after their car crashed into the Istana's rear gate in Cavenagh Road around 6am that day.

Ms Nurul's boyfriend, Mr Johari Sharif, then 28,suffered injuries, including a fractured rib.

Offenders convicted of gang robbery can be jailed for up to 20 years and get at least 12 strokes of the cane.