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Man in fatal Tampines crash that killed 2 drove despite being disqualified from driving until 2032

The accident involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and another car in Tampines Avenue 12.

SINGAPORE – The driver who fled the scene of the Tampines crash that killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife was behind the wheel despite being disqualified from driving until March 2032.

According to charge sheets seen by The Straits Times on Nov 3, Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30, drove the car despite being under a six-year driving disqualification from March 2026 to March 2032.

Court papers also showed that he had been convicted on two separate occasions of driving while under disqualification – in November 2021 and July 2025.

Zulfiqar is alleged to have driven dangerously and failed to keep proper control of the vehicle while making a left bend, causing the car to drive through a centre divider, metal railings and into the opposing lane of traffic, where it crashed into a motorcycle and another car.

Those vehicles were travelling straight along Tampines Avenue 8 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8.

He was handed the nine charges on Oct 31. They are for:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Driving under disqualification

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to render assistance after an accident

Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a vehicle without a licence

Exhibiting a false licence plate

The Oct 29 accident occurred at around 10.35pm.

The motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, who was riding pillion, died after being taken to hospital. The couple, both 24, leave behind a six-year-old son.

A gag order was issued on the identities of the victims because of their son.

Family members told The Straits Times that the couple were expecting a second child.

The victims were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30.

Zulfiqar was not offered bail after the judge found he posed a flight risk. His case will be heard again on Nov 27.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years, and those convicted of using a deregistered vehicle can be jailed for up to two years and fined $20,000.