Man held over fatal stabbing of 46-year-old in Punggol

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man, 46, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement yesterday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police said they were alerted to a case of stabbing at a residential unit in Sumang Walk in Punggol at around 3pm yesterday.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the residential unit," said the police.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that both men knew each other.

The 43-year-old suspect will be charged with murder in court tomorrow.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.