Man has almost $50,000 transferred without consent in phishing incident

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man had $49,500 transferred from his bank account without his consent after he gave his bank account details in a kidnapping scam.

He had earlier received a call informing him that he had been linked to an alleged kidnapping incident and was directed to two separate phishing websites, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 24).

He was instructed to key in his bank account details at each website and download a software to allow the computer to be accessed remotely. When he found out the money had been transferred, the man made a police report last Wednesday (Oct 17).

The police reminds the public to take the following precautions when receiving unsolicited calls, especially from strangers:

Ignore the calls. Calls that seem to be from a local number may not be from Singapore due to spoofing technology. If you receive a suspicious call from a local number, hang up, wait for five minutes and call the number back to check its validity

Look for signs you are visiting a secure website, which uses "https:" instead of "http:" at the start of the Internet address. Always type in the full URL of the bank into the address bar or use the official mobile banking app to ensure you are using legitimate services

Refrain from giving out personal details, such as Internet bank account usernames and passwords

Report suspicious transactions to your bank immediately

Do not download software from untrustworthy sources

Call a trusted friend or relative before you act so you are not overwhelmed by emotions.

Members of the public can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 to provide information on such scams. This can also be done online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For scam-related advice, you may call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.