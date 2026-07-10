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Man given jail in June over $58k in bribes now handed 100-plus extra charges for other offences

Nazarisham Mohamed Isa was a director of two companies at the time of the alleged offences reflected in his latest charges.

SINGAPORE – A man earlier sentenced to seven months’ jail over $58,000 in bribes to a then senior executive with Certis Cisco Protection Services (CCPS) is now accused of being involved in fraudulent investment schemes linked to more than $50 million.

Nazarisham Mohamed Isa, 47, was handed more than 100 additional charges on July 10.

He was a director of two companies – MTN Consultants and Building Management, and Naza Holdings – at the time of the alleged offences reflected in his latest charges.

In a statement on July 10, police said that between April 2017 and October 2020, MTN Consultants entered into 319 “private placement agreements” with investors, amounting to a total investment value of $50.62 million.

A police spokesperson added: “These agreements promised monthly ‘profits’ to investors and full repayment of ‘investment amount’ at the end of each placement tenure.

“It is believed that the company did not operate any profit-generating business and had no sustainable means to honour its obligations under these agreements.”

Nazarisham is now accused of offences including four counts of using several documents as genuine, even though he allegedly had reason to believe they were forged.

He was also charged with 102 counts of consenting to MTN Consultants and Naza Holdings making offers of securities without a prospectus or profile statement.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Aug 7.

In an unrelated case, Nazarisham and another man, identified as Abdul Razeez Rasit, 40, gave bribes in the form of loans to Alvin Lee May Sim, who no longer works for CCPS.

They committed the offences to advance the business interests of a company called Scar Services in its dealings with CCPS.

Lee, then 43, was sentenced to a year in jail in 2023.

Nazarisham and Abdul Razeez were each convicted of multiple counts of graft following a trial.

In June 2026, Nazarisham was sentenced to seven months’ jail , while Abdul Razeez was ordered to spend five months behind bars.

Court documents stated that Nazarisham gave Lee $15,000 in bribes in November 2017.

Between January and November 2018, he worked with Abdul Razeez to give Lee another $43,000 in bribes.

Nazarisham and Abdul Razeez will be appealing against their convictions and sentences for the graft-related offences.