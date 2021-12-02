Man gets jail term, caning for consorting with pistol smuggler

A man consorted with a fellow gang member who smuggled a pistol from Malaysia into Singapore to scare a rival group.

Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, 27, was yesterday sentenced to five years and two weeks in prison as well as six strokes of the cane.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to consorting with Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz, 26, who unlawfully had a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol and eight bullets in his possession.

Amirul also admitted to being in possession of a baton in a public place.

Ikram was sentenced in March to seven years and 10 months in prison with six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of the weapon.

The court heard that the two Singaporean men were close friends and they had joined the same gang.

In January 2019, Amirul learnt that his former wife had been beaten up by a man known as "Faris" outside Club Baliza in Marina Square. She later told Amirul that Faris belonged to another gang.

Amirul asked Ikram for his advice on how to solve the problem as he wanted to avenge his former wife.

Ikram then decided to obtain the pistol for their safety and to scare Faris, as well as the other members of the man's gang.

Ikram went to a tattoo shop in a Johor Baru shopping mall in February 2019 and met a man known only as "Boy JB".

Boy JB told the Singaporean that he would find a gun for him, and the pair exchanged mobile phone numbers.

Ikram went back to Malaysia a few days later and gave $900 to Boy JB.

Ikram later returned to Johor Baru with his parents in a car. He then deposited RM1,500 (S$490) in Boy JB's bank account.

Boy JB met him soon after to hand over the weapon, a pistol magazine and eight bullets.

The court heard that Ikram then smuggled the illicit items into Singapore.

Some time in March 2019, he showed the weapon to Amirul, who rejected his suggestion to take the pistol to a "settlement talk" with the rival gang.

In an unrelated incident in September that year, Amirul was found with a baton in the top box of his motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint when he was entering Singapore from Malaysia.

The men's offences involving the firearm came to light the following month when two officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau detained Ikram at the void deck of Block 731 Jurong West Street 72 for suspected drug consumption.

The officers raided Ikram's flat and found the gun, the bullets and the magazine.

Shaffiq Alkhatib