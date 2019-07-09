Man gets jail, caning for sexual offences against 4 boys including 'godbrother'

SINGAPORE - A man befriended four boys between the ages of 12 and 14 before committing sexual acts on them - some in public places such as parks and the void deck of a block of flats.

On Tuesday (July 9), the 26-year-old man was sentenced to four years and three months' jail, and ordered to receive six strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to six offences under the Children and Young Persons Act as well as two counts of molestation.

Thirteen other similar charges, including two involving a fifth boy who was then 14 years old, were considered during sentencing.

The man met his first victim, also a 14-year-old boy, in early December 2016 when the boy went swimming with three teenage male friends.

As a "godbrother" to the victim's friends, the man would top up the trio's phone credits, the court heard.

The victim told the man that he also wanted to be his godbrother and they exchanged phone numbers.

A few days later, he lured the boy to his Marsiling flat when no one was home.

While they were sitting on a bed, the man kissed the boy's face and performed a sexual act on him.

The scared boy told the man to stop but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He invited the teenager to an Orchard Road cinema later that month and when the movie started, he placed his hand inside the boy's pants.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yihong said: "The first victim felt embarrassed as there were girls around, and pushed the accused's hands away, but the accused kept putting his hands in (the boy's pants)."

On another occasion later that month, the man gave the boy a pack of cigarettes and a phone and asked the boy to perform oral sex on him. The boy refused and returned the phone.

The man got to know the second victim via Facebook in June 2016 and treated the 13-year-old to cigarettes and food.

In March 2017, the pair were at East Coast Park at around 3am when the man touched the boy's private parts.

He committed a similar act that month at a park in Ang Mo Kio after treating the victim to fast food.

The man met the third victim, then 12 years old, outside a Boon Keng Road fast-food restaurant in mid-2016 and touched the boy's genitals when the boy nodded off. Alarmed, the boy pushed his hands away.

The fourth victim was a 13-year-old boy the man met through Facebook in 2014.

DPP Zhou said the man molested the teenager at the void deck of a block in Clementi the following year.

She added that the man apologised to the teenager when he cried. The boy was too scared to tell his parents about the incident.

Court documents did not reveal how the man's offences came to light.

For each count of molesting a child below 14 years old, he could have been jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.