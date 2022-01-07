Man gets jail, caning for abuse of stepson leading to fractures

Angry with his then nine-year-old stepson for lying to him, a man beat him with his elbow and fists, causing the child to suffer multiple fractures and a ruptured eardrum.

The boy's stepfather did this despite knowing that the child had undergone surgery on his right ear a year before.

As a result of the beating, the boy was hospitalised for 10 days.

The Singaporean man, who has a long list of physical abuses against his stepson, pleaded guilty yesterday to three offences including voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

The 32-year-old former logistics officer and Grab driver was given two years and nine months' jail, and six strokes of the cane.

The boy, now 11, and the stepfather cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The court heard that the stepfather would often get angry at the child as he felt he was naughty. To discipline him, he would hit him with his fists, or even a belt.

"The victim was therefore scared of the accused, and felt frightened whenever the accused was at home and his mother was out at work," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Dhiraj G. Chainani.

On Nov 12, 2019, the stepfather became angry when he found out that the boy had not taken his lunch and had lied about it.

"Angered by the victim's lie, (the stepfather subjected) him to various forms of physical abuse," said the DPP.

"This included punching the left of the victim's face, slapping the right of the victim's face, elbowing the victim's back, and punching the victim's body several times."

Later, after the boy refused to answer his questions but replied to the family's helper, the man dragged the boy to his bedroom and closed the door.

The boy was in the room for two hours, during which the man grabbed his left wrist and twisted it, applying more pressure, even as the boy screamed in pain.

"His cries and screams for pain were so loud that the helper heard it from outside the accused's room," said the prosecution.

The boy was hospitalised for 10 days and the police were informed. A doctor's assessment found that he had injuries including a fractured wrist and forearm, a kidney laceration and a ruptured eardrum.

In a separate incident in 2016, the man pointed a knife at the stepson after an argument with the boy's mother. "The victim's mother told the accused that she felt that the way he disciplined the victim seemed like he was trying to kill him," said DPP Dhiraj.

The boy moved in with his maternal grandparents after his discharge from hospital. He developed a fear of leaving home alone as he was afraid he would bump into his stepfather, who lived a few blocks away. As a result, his grandfather had to accompany him to and from school.

For some time, the boy also had recurring nightmares of the man.

DPP Dhiraj added that this was not a typical child abuse case and that the man's abuse ultimately caused the boy to be separated from his biological mother, who continued to live with the man and their children.

"There was a serious abuse of trust and authority," he said, urging a harsher sentence for the man due to his relationship as the stepfather.

District Judge May Mesenas took the prosecution's position in sentencing the man.

For the offence, the man could have been given a maximum punishment of eight years' jail and a fine of $8,000.