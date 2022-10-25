Man gets 32 months’ jail for cheating girlfriend and her brother of $181,500

SINGAPORE - Claiming he had RM14 million in a bank account in Malaysia, a man cheated his girlfriend and her brother into transferring various sums to him by promising them $100,000 if they followed his instructions.

Jason Chin, 47, was sentenced to 32 months’ jail on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 14 charges of cheating. Twenty-six other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Chin first met his girlfriend, Ms Bong Siew Fung, in 2005 on social network website Friendster. He also became acquainted with her brother, Mr Bong Kuet Fah.

On Tuesday, Chin’s defence lawyer, Ms Charmaine Neo from Forte Law, said her client lost his job in 2007, the same year his mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

In April 2009, Chin told Ms Bong he would be flying to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to settle a fund transfer.

The Singaporean lied to his girlfriend that he had been fined RM50,000 by the Malaysian authorities for failing to account for the fund transfer and asked her to send him $11,450 to help pay the fine.

To further cheat his victims, Chin in 2009 created a fictitious persona online called “Jolie” and introduced her as his cousin to Ms Bong and her brother.

“Jolie” claimed that in July that year, Chin had infringed an “Anti-Money Laundering Act” for transferring funds from Australia and Malaysia and was fined A$10,000. As a result, Ms Bong transferred $11,300 to him. It was not revealed in court why Ms Bong made the transfer.

“Jolie” also told Ms Bong that Chin would have to pay a $50,000 fine to the Monetary Authority of Singapore or his funds would be frozen, which led Ms Bong to transfer another $12,100 to him.

In September 2009, Chin claimed that “Jolie” had been arrested by the Malaysian police for stealing RM50,000 from a company and that the company would let the matter rest if they received the full amount back. Ms Bong then transferred $7,800 to him.

Chin also deceived Mr Bong in December 2010 by claiming that a deputy public prosecutor had increased a security deposit Chin had to pay from $20,000 to $30,000. Mr Bong gave Chin $5,850 after hearing this. Court documents did not say what the alleged security deposit was for.