Man found guilty of repeatedly abusing maid

A man repeatedly abused his family's domestic helper, such as by slapping the woman's face and splashing hot water on her.

As a result, Ms San Pa Pa, who is from Myanmar, suffered a scald.

Unable to tolerate any more abuse from James Ong Teck Keong, the 24-year-old woman tried to kill herself in 2017 by attempting to jump from the corridor of her employer's home on the ninth storey of a Jurong West block of flats.

She had to be restrained by Ong's wife Lee Bee Li and another maid, Ms Htay Win, who worked in the same block.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Andre Chong and Benedict Teong said in their submissions that police later investigated the incident and discovered the abuse.

A district court found Ong guilty yesterday of four counts of assaulting Ms San Pa Pa. The 48-year-old Singaporean was also convicted of one count of committing a rash act by throwing a filled water bottle at her.

Ms San Pa Pa started working for his family in August 2014.

The prosecutors said: "A year into her employment... the accused was unhappy with her quality of work and started to physically abuse her. Between late 2015 and 2016, the accused slapped the victim on her face three times... He also rashly threw a filled water bottle at her in anger."

Some time in late 2016, Ong had a dispute with the maid over the temperature of some water used to make his son's milk.

He then splashed hot water on her waist and left arm. She suffered a burn wound on her waist and was unable to shower or sleep properly for two weeks.

The court heard that on July 13, 2017, Ong came home in anger after Madam Lee repeatedly called him, saying the maid had taken a packet of milk powder without permission. The DPPs said Ong scolded the maid so loudly that Ms Htay Win, who worked two floors up, could hear him.

Ms San Pa Pa tried to kill herself the next day after Madam Lee lectured her. The maid was restrained and taken to a police station. The DPPs said she has since left Singapore. Ong's bail was set at $3,000 yesterday and he will be sentenced on Jan 7 next year.