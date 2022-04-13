Man flew drone unlawfully, causing RSAF jets to be rerouted

A man unlawfully operated a drone in September 2020, causing two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft to be rerouted after an aeroscope at Tengah Air Base detected the device.

There was a risk of collision and the RSAF also had to impose a 30-minute runway closure.

Yesterday, Jason Ng Yok Sen, 43, pleaded guilty to three charges linked to the drone - an unmanned aircraft (UA) - under the Air Navigation Act.

Fourteen other charges will be considered during sentencing.

He bought the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom drone, which weighed about 900g, in late 2018.

He registered the device with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on Jan 11, 2020.

Before operating the UA outdoors for a recreational purpose at an altitude exceeding 60m above mean sea level, Ng had to obtain a Class 2 Activity Permit. The court heard that he did not do so.

He went to Taman Jurong Park on two separate occasions in May 2020 and flew the drone until it reached heights of over 100m.

Ng was at the park at around 7.40pm on Sept 8 that year when he again launched the drone, and it reached an altitude of 134m above mean sea level.

He operated the device for about 20 minutes and it covered a distance of 931m in the vicinity of Corporation Road.

The court heard that his actions that evening endangered RSAF personnel and aircraft.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Ee Hsiun said: "The altitude and location of the accused's UA meant it was directly within the flight path of a Tengah Air Base runway.

Two RSAF aircraft with a total aircrew of four personnel were scheduled to use that runway for landing within the next hour after the drone was detected by the airbase aeroscope.

"There was a risk of collision, which would have threatened both lives and property. The RSAF had to reroute the two affected aircraft away from the said runway, and impose a 30-minute runway closure due to the accused's actions."

Yesterday, the DPP asked the court to sentence Ng to a fine of between $53,000 and $63,000.

Defence lawyer Azri Imran Tan from IRB Law pleaded for his client to be given a fine of up to $46,000, saying: "It cannot be ignored that there was no actual injury to persons and/or damage to property or aircraft.

Ng will be sentenced tomorrow.