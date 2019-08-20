Man fined $8,000 for not declaring he brought in more than $376,000 in cash into Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man was fined $8,000 on Tuesday (Aug 20) for bringing various currencies worth more than $376,000 into Singapore without declaring that he was carrying the money.

The police said on Tuesday (Aug 20) that on April 9, they were alerted to a man carrying cash of more than $20,000 at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Investigations revealed that Abdul Satar Affandi was carrying various currencies worth more than $376,000 when he entered Singapore.

He did not report the cash to the authorities.

Anyone found guilty of not reporting the movement of cash of more than $20,000 can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police reminded the public to declare if they are physically moving over $20,000 in cash - or its equivalent in foreign currency - into or out of Singapore, and that failure to do so is an offence.