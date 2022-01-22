Man fined $7,300 for attacking 2 people at Clarke Quay and swearing at police

A South Korean man, who was interviewed by the police when drunk, assaulted two Singaporeans in Clarke Quay, swore at an officer and shouted at the victims.

Yesterday, Kim Eui Woong, 36, who worked in a bank then, pleaded guilty to three charges over offences that include voluntarily causing hurt. He was fined $7,300.

Another two charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

On March 12, 2020, Kim drank two bottles of beer and a bottle of soju in a Korean restaurant. He consumed a bottle of whisky at Club Illusion in Clarke Quay before leaving at around 3am.

When he saw two strangers - Mr Law Beng Chong, 47, and Ms Lim Seongyeon, 25 - he cursed at them and lunged towards them.

He pushed Ms Lim onto the ground and punched Mr Law twice in the face, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Sim.

The police arrived at about 3.15am and noticed Kim was getting agitated as an officer spoke with the victims. Kim refused to cooperate and shouted repeatedly at the victims, cursed at an officer and said he would sue all of them.

He walked off and said thrice: "I want to go to prison."

Urging the judge to sentence Kim to a week in jail and a fine of $2,800, DPP Sim said the attack was violent and unprovoked.

He noted that there was no serious injury and that Kim paid compensation to the victims.

Defence lawyers Andre Jumabhoy and Elaine Low asked the judge to issue a fine of $5,000, adding that Kim had taken responsibility for his offence and stopped alcohol consumption.

In a separate case, a British man headbutted a stranger in the nose outside the now-defunct Kilo Lounge in Tanjong Pagar.

Tyson Wayne Plant, 33, was on Thursday fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. His job was not stated in court documents.

On Aug 18, 2018, he argued with unknown patrons after drinking with a friend in the nightclub, and one of them punched his face.

Singaporean Macaulay Nick Olinik, 30, stepped in to defuse the situation, but as he walked away, Plant headbutted him in the nose, fracturing it.

Mr Olinik fractured his hand after the incident, but this was not caused by Plant, noted DPP Keith Thirumaran.

He added that Plant had been fined in 2017 for drink driving.

Defence lawyer Yusfiyanto Yatiman said Plant paid $12,000 to the victim last year to cover medical and transport bills and expenses linked to the fractured wrist, although it was not caused by him.

Upon sentencing Plant, the judge urged him to reconsider drinking in public, as he had earlier been fined for drink driving.

Those who voluntarily cause hurt can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.