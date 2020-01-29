Man fined $7,000 for unapproved activities in Lim Chu Kang farm like illegally renting out space

SINGAPORE - A man who holds the licence to a farm in Lim Chu Kang was fined $7,000 on Tuesday (Jan 28) for carrying out unapproved activities in the farm.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that Seo Chau Hian, the licensee of Malaysian Feedmills Farms in Neo Tiew Lane 1, was illegally renting out space at the farm's premises between 2017 and 2019.

He was renting out space to store construction materials such as scaffolding and skip bins.

Seo also breached SFA's farm licensing conditions by allowing another company to store wood waste at the farm's premises in 2018.

In that same year, a fire that took more than 24 hours to extinguish broke out at Malaysian Feedmills Farms.

The fire involved a large pile of wood waste, occupying an area of about two football fields and 15m high, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) then. SCDF also called the fire a "deep-seated fire".

Anyone convicted of carrying out unapproved activities on agricultural land and breaching SFA's farm licensing conditions can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to three years.

SFA said that it takes a stern view of any unapproved activities on agricultural land.

"Due to land constraints in Singapore, agricultural land is meant for farming use, and only ancillary farming-related activities approved by the relevant authorities are allowed on the farms," said the agency.