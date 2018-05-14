Man fined $5,000 for assault after dispute over parking lot turns nasty

SINGAPORE - A dispute over a parking lot turned ugly when a man assaulted a fellow motorist in a multi-storey carpark, causing injuries to his face and arm.

Tan Zhenyang, 33, was on Monday (May 14) fined $5,000 for voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Ian Ong Guan Hian, 40, on Feb 27 last year.

The row began when Mr Ong made an unauthorised right turn, against the flow of traffic, to reach a parking lot in a carpark at Telok Blangah Crescent at around 10.30pm.

When Tan saw this, he insisted that he had seen the parking lot first. Mr Ong replied that he was already in the parking lot, and continued readjusting his car's position.

But Tan, adamant on getting his parking lot, instead stood behind Mr Ong's car in the parking lot to prevent him from reversing further.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo said that Mr Ong decided to call the police when Tan refused to give way.

While waiting for the police to arrive, Mr Ong went to the back of the car, intending to open his car boot. He then tried to get Tan to move aside by placing the back of his right hand below the younger man's chest.

But in response, Tan grabbed him by the shoulder and warned the victim not to touch him, prompting the victim to push his hand away in alarm.

Infuriated, Tan punched him in the face. He continued hitting him, grabbing his arm when he tried to escape, and by the neck when he continued to struggle.

Tan then shoved him into a nearby car, causing a dent on the door, and slapped Mr Ong multiple times before putting him into a headlock.

The assault, which was captured by a video camera at the back of the victim's car, only ended when an onlooker shouted at him to stop, said DPP Kong.

Mr Ong suffered facial injuries and an abrasion to his left elbow.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Tan could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.