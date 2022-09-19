Man fined $2k for scratching car parked in his favourite spot in NUS

SINGAPORE - After discovering the carpark that he usually used was full, a crane operator scratched a car that was parked in his favourite spot.

The damage amounted to $428, and Pang Kok Wai was fined $2,000 on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of committing mischief.

The incident occurred on March 9, 2022, at the National University of Singapore (NUS). Court documents revealed that Pang had scratched another car in the same space eight days earlier.

A charge related to the earlier offence was taken into consideration during the 48-year-old Singaporean's sentencing.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Ng Chee Wee told the court that Pang worked in the area and frequently parked his car at carpark 10 in NUS.

At 8.15am on March 9, he drove into the carpark and left after discovering it was full. He walked to the carpark 10 minutes later and saw a car in his favourite space.

Mr Seng Hoo Wee had parked his car there at 7.50am before attending a course at the university.

SPO Ng said: "(Pang) took out his house key and used it to scratch the right front door to the rear door of the victim's car, intending to cause damage."

When Mr Seng returned to the carpark at 5pm, he discovered a long scratch on the right side of his car. He made an electronic police report and later sent his car for repair.

The police subsequently established that Pang was the culprit. He has since made full restitution to Mr Seng .

Pang, who did not have a lawyer, told the court on Monday that he was stressed at the time as his father was in hospital and he also had work-related issues.

He added that he used to have season parking at the carpark but had problems finding a spot.

District Judge Wong Li Tein noted that Pang's actions were unwarranted and he had committed two offences within about a week. But she took into account his remorse, restitution and early plea of guilt.

For committing mischief, Pang could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or both.