Man exploited 12-year-old victim after grooming her

A man befriended a 12-year-old girl online, had sex with her the first time they met and passed her a sexually transmitted disease.

Eugene Teng Jia Ren, 21, also repeatedly asked her to send him her nude photos.

Teng was sentenced to 13 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to three sexual offences.

Eight other similar offences were considered during sentencing.

The case began in July 2015 when Teng, who was serving his national service at the time, met the victim on a mobile application, said Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew. They got to know each other on Facebook, exchanged numbers and began chatting on online messaging service WhatsApp.

Early on in their conversations, the girl told Teng how old she was and that she was taking her Primary School Leaving Examination that year. On Oct 30, after the victim had completed her PSLE, she told Teng on WhatsApp that she liked him.

Over the next few weeks, Teng asked for her nude pictures several times and would frequently steer the conversation to sexually related topics, said DPP Chew.

Teng also suggested spending a night at a hotel together but the victim said her parents would not allow her to do so. He then invited her to his home on Nov 27 to "cuddle".

Teng told the girl to send him photographs of her clothes, including her undergarments, and reminded her to keep their relationship a secret and to delete their conversations from her phone regularly.

On Nov 27, Teng met the victim for the first time at his home and took her to his room, where he sexually violated her. This was the first time the victim had been involved in any sexual act, said DPP Chew.

Although initially unwilling to have sex with Teng, she agreed as he had assured her that he loved her and she was afraid of losing him, the court heard.

Teng continued to press her for nude shots and on Dec 17, met the victim at his home again, where he made her perform oral sex on him and had unprotected sex with her.

When the victim's mother became suspicious, the girl passed Teng's contact to her. The mother demanded to meet Teng and he claimed that he had only held the girl's hand and kissed her.

The girl's mother took her to a gynaecologist for a medical examination, where the girl admitted that she had had sex with Teng.

Her mother took her to lodge a police report on Dec 20 and Teng was arrested the next day.

The girl tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, which Teng was also found to have had during his medical examination.

A report by the Institute of Mental Health also showed that the victim suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts following the offences. Yesterday, Teng pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act with a child, sexually penetrating a minor under 16 and statutory rape.

DPP Chew said Teng had shamelessly exploited the victim to the fullest and urged the court to sentence him to 12 years' jail and 14 strokes of the cane. He added that a message needed to be sent "loud and clear" that such contact with children would not be tolerated.

In his sentencing, Justice Chua Lee Ming said Teng had groomed the victim to be "a sexual plaything" to satisfy his lust, and agreed with the prosecution that there was "a clear need to protect our young".

For committing statutory rape, Teng could have been jailed for 20 years, fined and caned.