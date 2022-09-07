Man expected to plead guilty to dumping Felicia Teo's body

A man who was initially accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo, 19, in 2007 before being given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge in June this year is expected to plead guilty to other charges in a district court on Oct 14.

According to court documents The Straits Times received on Monday, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, now 37, is expected to plead guilty to four charges: unlawfully depositing Ms Teo's body in a public place, dishonestly misappropriating her belongings, giving false evidence to two police officers, and fabricating evidence.

He is accused of committing these offences with Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, an Indonesian man who has not been charged in a Singapore court.

Court documents did not disclose how Ms Teo died and who was responsible for her death.

The two men are accused of depositing her body in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24 on or around June 30, 2007.

At around the same time, they allegedly misappropriated some of her belongings, such as her mobile phone.

On June 30, 2007, they are said to have fabricated evidence by placing her mobile phone in the East Coast Park area to support alleged false information given to the police that Ms Teo had gone there.

Ahmad and Mr Ragil are accused of giving false information to two police officers at Tanglin Police Division on July 11 and 25, 2007.

Ms Teo had left her home in Bras Basah on June 29, 2007, and this was the last time her parents saw her.

Later, closed-circuit television footage captured her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

Police began investigating the case, which had earlier been classified as a missing persons case.

Following a review, the case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in July 2020.

A breakthrough came after the CID uncovered new leads. Ahmad was arrested on Dec 15, 2020, and charged with Ms Teo's murder two days later. He was then accused of working together with Mr Ragil to murder her.

On June 27 this year, Ahmad was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge as Mr Ragil was still at large.

Those granted such a discharge can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence emerges later.