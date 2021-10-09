Man dies in Jurong West flat fire, two escape onto air-con ledge

A fire that broke out in a fifth-floor unit of a Jurong West block early yesterday left one man dead and several others injured.

About 60 residents of Block 978 in Jurong West Street 93 were also evacuated at around 2.30am.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a personal mobility device (PMD).

Housewife Indra Thevi, who lives on the second floor of the block, was awoken by shouting and loud footsteps. The 52-year-old said the smell of smoke was thick in the air and her family of three, still clad in pyjamas, promptly left their flat.

She saw clothes being thrown out of a fifth-floor unit from which thick black smoke was billowing.

Two men from the burning unit, believed to be roommates aged 31 and 51, climbed out of a window onto the air-conditioner ledge in an attempt to escape the blaze.

They crouched in a narrow space next to the compressor, shouting.

Madam Indra told The Straits Times she was concerned for their safety: "They were shouting, 'tolong, tolong' to try to get the attention of the people below. I was quite worried they were going to fall."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters forced their way into a bedroom to rescue the two men who did not want to be taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man was found in the bedroom where the fire occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the unit, a 24-year-old man, had evacuated before the SCDF arrived. He was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Two firefighters were assessed by paramedics to have experienced heat exhaustion and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. They have since been discharged.

Among the 60 residents who were evacuated by the police was student Pranita Bose, 12, who lives on the fourth floor of the block.

She said her elder sister had been awoken by the smell of burning plastic and heard firefighters shouting. The older girl alerted their parents and the family quickly left the flat.

Pranita said she saw a man with burns on his back and another who appeared to be in shock. She said: "I was quite scared that my family's belongings would be affected, as I didn't know how bad the fire was."

Another resident who lives on the seventh floor and who wanted to be known only as Madam Yew, 71, said she was worried she could not escape quickly enough, as she has difficulty moving around.

"I was so scared, I was shaking all over," she said in Mandarin.

Residents ST spoke to said they were not familiar with the flat's occupants. According to Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News, they were Chinese Malaysian tenants renting the five-room flat.

Consultant Noura Ramdzan, 52, who lives on the second floor, said she last saw two of them two days ago, carrying a PMD up the stairs.

A 69-year-old housewife who wanted to be known only as Madam Ng and who lives directly above the affected unit, said the floor of her living room and one of the bedrooms remained hot almost 12 hours after the fire.

She was shocked when she learnt someone had died in the unit. She said: "It's so scary that a life can be lost just like that."