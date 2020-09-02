Man cleared of molesting woman in his home

A 45-year-old man originally sentenced to five years' jail and six strokes of the cane for molesting a married woman he invited to his home was acquitted yesterday, after his appeal to the High Court.

Mr Chen Benzhong, a photographer, was charged with hugging the 39-year-old woman and touching her breasts after pinning her down on a bed.

He contested the charges, arguing that she was a willing party in the incident on Sept 3, 2017, but a district judge found him guilty of two molestation charges last year.

Yesterday, High Court Judge Chua Lee Ming allowed the appeal, saying that it was unsafe to uphold the conviction.

The judge accepted arguments by Mr Chen's lawyers, Mr Philip Fong and Mr Hee Theng Fong, that his intention of asking the woman to spend the night with him was very clear in text messages between them.

In messages to the woman the night before, Mr Chen, who is also married, invited her to his home, noting that her husband was out of town.

She asked "is it safe", and when he asked if it would be okay if she did not go home, she replied with an emoji of a shocked face.

The judge said she was clearly aware of the man's intention and was at least open to the possibility of a tryst with him.

Justice Chua also noted that when Mr Chen asked her to go to his bedroom, she complied.

He also found it "difficult" to see how her bra could have been unhooked, based on her account of how she was being held down.

The court heard that Mr Chen, who met the woman four months before the incident, had sent her messages with terms of endearment.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity, maintained that they were just friends.

She testified that she had asked Mr Chen to help her photograph some beauty products that she was selling and he invited her to his studio, which turned out to be his flat.

She alleged that he repeatedly told her to go to the bedroom, and she reluctantly followed him.

She claimed that after he hugged her, she tried to push him away. But he pushed her onto the bed, reached under her blouse and tugged at her bra before groping her. She added that he stopped after she shouted loudly.

The woman then ran out of the room and locked herself in the bathroom, where she phoned a colleague for help. She also told Mr Chen to go to his room.

After more than one hour, she came out of the bathroom, searched for the keys and left the flat without her shoes.

Her colleague and two police officers who saw her at the void deck testified that she was crying, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim. But Mr Chen's lawyers argued that signs of distress did not mean she had been violated.