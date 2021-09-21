Man charged with operating unlicensed massage parlours

A man was charged yesterday with operating three unlicensed massage parlours in Brighton Crescent, Hougang Street 21 and Jalan Besar.

The Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Central Police Division conducted a series of enforcement operations between last December and June and found the man to be allegedly operating massage establishments and providing massage services without valid licences.

Foo Hee Tong, 58, is charged with three counts of carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment without a valid licence under Section 5(1) of the Massage Establishment Act 2017.

Each count of the offence carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

In such cases, the police will notify the landlord when the tenant has been charged in court with operating an unlicensed massage establishment. After the tenant has been convicted, the landlord must make sure the tenant hands over possession of the premises within one month.

"The police will take action against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators," said the Singapore Police Force in a statement yesterday.

The police highlighted that they take a serious view against anyone involved in such illicit business operations and that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.