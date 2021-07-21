Man charged with not wearing mask in and outside court

A man filmed not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May is now accused of failing to don one within and outside the State Courts building between about 9.55am and 10.30am on July 2.

Benjamin Glynn, 40, appeared in a district court on Monday and was handed his latest charge - his second under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The Briton, released on bail of $5,000 earlier this month, had his bail revoked on Monday.

He first appeared at the State Courts on July 2 and was not wearing a mask when he arrived at the main entrance of the building. He put one on after a security officer told him to.

Glynn was later charged with one count each of harassment, being a public nuisance, and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He was outside the State Courts after his court proceedings on July 2 when he was caught on video with his mask off.

His charges on July 2 involved him allegedly failing to wear a mask on an MRT train from Raffles Place to Holland Village stations on May 7. He then allegedly caused annoyance to the public during the trip by declaring: "I will never wear a mask."

And on May 9, at a lift lobby of Allsworth Park condominium in Holland Road around 12.30am, he allegedly used threatening words while addressing two police officers.

His pre-trial conference will be held on July 23.