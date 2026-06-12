Man charged with molesting, taking voyeuristic videos of 14 women at Holland V massage parlour

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Lee Sze Ben, 52, handed 22 charges in all over alleged offences committed at Health Step Foot Reflexology Centre in Holland Village.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly molested multiple women and took videos of their private parts at a massage parlour in Holland Village was charged in court on June 12.

Lee Sze Ben was handed 22 charges in all. They include using criminal force to outrage the modesty of victims, and recording videos of their private parts without their consent.

The 52-year-old allegedly committed the offences at Health Step Foot Reflexology Centre in Lorong Mambong. It was not mentioned in charge sheets if Lee was an employee there, or if the victims were his customers.

The court heard that Lee’s offences involved 14 victims.

His alleged offences took place over multiple occasions between Feb 19, 2021, and Dec 27, 2024.

On one occasion in September 2022, Lee is accused of intentionally recording a video of him performing a sex act on a 43-year-old woman.

On another in April 2022, Lee allegedly recorded himself massaging a 58-year-old woman’s chest.

Lee did not indicate if he would plead guilty to the charges. His case was adjourned to July for him to engage a lawyer.

Those who use criminal force to outrage the modesty of a victim can be jailed for up t o three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

For recording voyeuristic videos, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.