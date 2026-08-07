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Man charged over making insulting, profane remarks against Muslim community in S’pore on TikTok

Elvin John Baptist allegedly uploaded videos on social media of himself making insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – A man was hauled to court on Aug 7 over allegedly making insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in Singapore.

Elvin John Baptist, 27, a Singaporean, was handed one charge of insulting the religion of another person under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

According to court documents, Baptist on March 1 allegedly posted two TikTok videos that showed himself uttering words in Malay he knew would insult the religion of the Muslim community and threaten the public peace in Singapore.

The police said on Aug 6 they received a report about Baptist’s alleged actions on the same day the videos were uploaded, but discovered he had left Singapore before the report was lodged.

With the help of the Royal Malaysia Police, Baptist was deported from Malaysia on Aug 6. He was arrested by the police here when he arrived in Singapore on the same day.

Baptist is also assisting with police investigations into a separate case involving a different video circulating on social media, which allegedly shows a man stepping on a Quran.

The video is believed to have been filmed on a public bus in Singapore, the police said.

Because of this incident, the police issued five disabling directions to Meta on March 7 to prevent access to the offending content by the platform’s users in Singapore.

Baptist has been remanded for medical examination. His case will be heard again on Aug 21.

The police said they take a serious view of acts that threaten racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

“Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause enmity, hatred, ill-will or hostility between the different racial or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and firmly in accordance with the law,” added the police.

Those convicted of insulting the religion of another person can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.