Man charged with dangerous driving, possession of sword in public place

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week after allegedly attempting to flee from the police and having a samurai sword in his car, was charged in a district court on May 17.

Muhammad Farhan Mohammad Noor was handed eight charges for offences including being in possession of a weapon in public, giving false information to a Traffic Police officer and driving in a dangerous manner.

He is accused of driving a car on May 15 even though he did not have a licence.

A video of the alleged incident that night had gone viral on social media.

According to court documents, Farhan, a Singaporean, is also said to be involved in other traffic-related offences in January.

He was driving along Sims Drive at around 11.25am on May 15 when he allegedly failed to stop after a uniformed police officer told him to do so.

Farhan is also said to have driven in a dangerous manner that morning before the police caught him following a pursuit.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of the samurai sword after that.

In an earlier statement, the police said the officer signalled for a car to stop for a routine check at about 11.25am on May 15.

The driver indicated that he would pull over at a bus stop ahead, but he sped off instead. He then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, but the officer caught him after a short chase.

In a video of the incident uploaded on Facebook, a man can be seen running from an officer, who pursues him on a motorcycle.

The man, dressed in black and wearing a cap, then runs back towards his car, with the officer dismounting and continuing his chase on foot.