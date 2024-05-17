Man charged with dangerous driving, possession of sword in public place

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week after allegedly attempting to flee from the police and having a samurai sword in his car, was charged in a district court on May 17.
Muhammad Farhan Mohammad Noor was handed eight charges for offences including being in possession of a weapon in public, giving false information to a Traffic Police officer and driving in a dangerous manner.
He is accused of driving a car on May 15 even though he did not have a licence.
A video of the alleged incident that night had gone viral on social media.
According to court documents, Farhan, a Singaporean, is also said to be involved in other traffic-related offences in January.
He was driving along Sims Drive at around 11.25am on May 15 when he allegedly failed to stop after a uniformed police officer told him to do so.
Farhan is also said to have driven in a dangerous manner that morning before the police caught him following a pursuit.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of the samurai sword after that.
In an earlier statement, the police said the officer signalled for a car to stop for a routine check at about 11.25am on May 15.
The driver indicated that he would pull over at a bus stop ahead, but he sped off instead. He then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, but the officer caught him after a short chase.
In a video of the incident uploaded on Facebook, a man can be seen running from an officer, who pursues him on a motorcycle.
The man, dressed in black and wearing a cap, then runs back towards his car, with the officer dismounting and continuing his chase on foot.
The man returns to his car and the officer catches him soon after.
In an earlier traffic-related incident, Farhan was not in possession of a valid licence when he allegedly rode a motorcycle along Braddell Road towards Bartley Road East shortly before 1.30am on Jan 26.
Court documents did not disclose what happened next. He is also accused of lying to a Traffic Police officer that morning by claiming that his friend was the one who had ridden the same motorcycle the day before.
His case has been adjourned to June 12.
For being in possession of a weapon in public, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and ordered to receive at least six strokes of the cane.