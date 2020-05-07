Man charged with attempted murder of safe distancing officer

A 61-year-old man accused of attacking a safe distancing enforcement officer with a sharp instrument has been charged with attempted murder.

Appearing before a district court yesterday via videoconferencing, Singaporean Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin is accused of attacking the National Parks Board (NParks) officer with a knife on Monday, seriously injuring the officer's chest, arm and hand.

Ahirrudin, who was seen with a gauze on his forehead, was also charged with possessing offensive weapons such as a 14cm-long knife blade and two kerambit knives, each with 10cm-long blades.

He was found with these weapons at around 1.20pm at a void deck in Hougang, court documents show.

The incident occurred along Sungei Serangoon Park Connector at around noon.

The victim and his colleague were installing some signs when they came across Ahirrudin, who was cutting plants illegally without a mask, said the police.

Ahirrudin became aggressive when he was approached, and fled on a bicycle after the attack. He was arrested within 1½ hours, the police added.

Ahirrudin, who has a medical history at the Institute of Mental Health, will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks. He is due back in court on May 27.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and NParks said in a joint statement on Monday that they were "appalled and deeply concerned by the vicious attack".

They said: "This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant whilst he was performing his duties.

"We have zero tolerance towards such acts. Perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Offenders convicted of attempted murder can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years with a fine and caning.

Ahirrudin cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.