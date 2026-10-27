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Man charged over Prinsep Street knife attack that left two injured

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old man was charged on Oct 27 over an attack in Prinsep Street that left two other men injured.

Jabez Gunasekaran faces a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. He is currently being remanded as investigations are ongoing.

The incident happened at around 7.40am on Oct 25 at the nightclub Club Vendetta at 74A Prinsep Street.

Jabez , who was issued a police supervision order earlier, is alleged to have used a knife in the attack.

The order, which falls under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, places an individual under police supervision in the community for up to three years .

One of victims, a 36-year-old, suffered lacerations on the back of his head, left forearm and the side of his left wrist and was taken to hospital.

The other, a 25-year-old, suffered a laceration on his left forearm.

Jabez, who fled after the incident, was arrested the same day.

Knife crime continues to be a concern in Singapore, with 68 knife-related incidents reported in the first half of 2026.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.

Individuals under a police supervision order may face double the standard jail time.