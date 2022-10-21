Man charged over knife attack on CNB officers during raid

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly armed himself with a kitchen knife and assaulted four Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers while resisting arrest during a raid was charged in court on Friday.

Soh Teck Ern, 26, faces four counts of voluntarily causing hurt to public servants.

Three CNB officers suffered wounds to their hands during the alleged incident, while one had a slash wound on his buttocks.

Soh is accused of committing the offences in a Petir Road flat in Bukit Panjang at around 5am on Thursday.

The police and CNB said a raid was conducted that day after the authorities received information about an alleged drug abuser.

The agencies added: “Purportedly, the man had armed himself with a knife and put up a struggle to resist arrest, and four CNB officers were injured in the process. The officers continued to subdue the man despite their injuries.

“A knife and items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene.”

According to court documents, Senior Staff Sergeant Jagan Ganasekaran sustained a slash wound on his right buttock cheek.

Three of his colleagues – Inspector Colin Toh Aik Yeang, Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Faizal A. Razak and Sergeant (3) H. Mohamed Asaad – suffered wounds to their hands.

The agencies said that following the incident, three officers were taken to hospital, where they received treatment for their wounds. They did not disclose details about the trio.

Soh will be remanded for psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health. His case has been adjourned to Nov 4.

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.