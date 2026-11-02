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Man charged in Telok Blangah murder taken back to crime scene

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, arriving at Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights on Nov 2 with a police escort.

SINGAPORE – A man accused of murdering a 73-year-old man in Telok Blangah was taken back to the scene of the alleged crime on Nov 2.

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, arrived with a police escort at Block 57 Telok Blangah Heights at 9.15am.

Clad in a red polo shirt and wearing restraints, he was taken around the void deck of the block where he allegedly killed Tham Nam Poh.

Foong was escorted around the cordoned-off areas for about seven minutes before being whisked away by the police in an unmarked black van.

At around 6pm on Oct 5, the police received calls for help near Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights.

It was previously reported that witnesses saw a man, believed to be Tham, covered in blood and running towards the coffee shop at Block 61, leaving a trail of blood from the void deck at Block 57.

Coffee shop staff said he was a regular there.

A police officer and a cordon seen at a coffee shop in Telok Blangah Heights on Oct 5. ST PHOTO: DAVID SUN

Another injured man, 53, had also run into a clinic at Block 61, asking for help for Tham.

A doctor from the clinic rushed out and tried to stop the bleeding and keep Tham awake.

When officers arrived, they found Tham lying motionless.

Foong later called the police to surrender and was arrested.

He was charged on Oct 7 and has been remanded since. His next court mention is expected on Nov 4.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.