Man charged in court over Queenstown stabbing

SINGAPORE - A man was charged in court on Saturday (Oct 13) with stabbing a woman at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Queenstown.

Mohammad Faizal Mohamed Salleh, 29, faces one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The maximum sentence for the offence is life imprisonment.

The attack on Ms Noordilah Fadilah took place at around 11.45pm on Thursday (Oct 11) at Block 146 Mei Ling Street and resulted in her being taken to hospital with multiple lacerations.

Court documents showed that her attacker used a knife measuring about 15cm, leaving her with "multiple puncture wounds over the right side of her body".

Ms Noordilah, who is believed to be in her 20s, is warded in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital (NUH). It is understood that she is in a stable condition.

The Straits Times reported earlier that the incident was due to personal grudges between Faizal and Ms Noordilah, who knew each other.

Faizal was arrested by Clementi Police Division officers on Friday at 9am, following ground inquiries together with the use of closed-circuit television footage.