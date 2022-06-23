Man charged for possessing $28,500 in accounts allegedly used to launder scam monies

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man was charged on Thursday (June 23) for possessing monies totalling $28,500, suspected to be benefits from parcel scams.

Danny Lim Kok Tiong had two bank accounts that were allegedly used by criminals to launder monies derived from the scams, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

He was also charged for purportedly forging an invoice for the purpose of cheating. The invoice was said to have been submitted to remittance agents when he arranged to send money overseas.

The police said they received a report from a victim of a parcel scam who had transferred $10,000 to a bank account given to her by a purported delivery company.

Investigations showed the victim had befriended a person over social media who promised her that she would receive a parcel containing money and jewellery.

"Subsequently, she received messages from a purported delivery company that her parcel had arrived at customs, but she was required to pay $10,000 in order not to subject her parcel to investigations for money laundering," the police said.

The victim realised she had been cheated when police officers contacted her, they added.

Further investigations showed that the bank account belonged to Lim.

Separately, police discovered that $18,500 was transferred by another victim to Lim's other bank account.

The offence of possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits of criminal conduct carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $150,000, or both.

Those convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advise the public to always reject requests to share the use of their banking facilities to receive and transfer funds.

Those with information related to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it here.

More scam-related advice can be found at the Scam Alert website or via the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.