Man charged for allegedly jumping onto car's bonnet at nightspot

A man was taken to court yesterday after he allegedly jumped onto the bonnet of a private-hire car outside St James Power Station in the early hours of Saturday.

Chee Chu Siong, who turned 26 last Friday, was charged with committing a rash act.

According to court documents, he is said to have endangered the personal safety of others by running towards the moving car before jumping onto the vehicle when it stopped moving.

Chee was arrested after the police were alerted to the incident at around 3am on Saturday.

In a dashboard camera video posted on Facebook, a man is seen running towards the car outside the nightspot. He then jumps onto the car bonnet, stomps his feet on the windscreen and climbs to the top of the vehicle.

The video was posted by the driver's son, Mr Alex Koh, 42, who is self-employed.

On Sunday, Mr Koh told The Straits Times that the incident occurred when his 72-year-old father, a Grab driver, was responding to a booking at St James Power Station.

Court papers did not reveal the elderly man's name.

Chee has been offered bail of $5,000 and will be back in court on May 24. If convicted of committing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.