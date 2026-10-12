Man charged after he allegedly trespassed into F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area

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SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly entered a Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix event area without a valid ticket was handed two charges of criminal trespass on Oct 10 .

According to court documents, Daver Arish Adil, 39, was at Gate 2 in Temasek Avenue when he purportedly gained access to a ticketed area at around 1.45pm on Oct 9.

The Indian national is accused of trespassing again at around 2pm that day, when he allegedly entered an area known as “the wharf” in Raffles Boulevard, which was accessible only to Singapore Grand Prix staff.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 16.

In an earlier statement, police said that Daver was one of two men who allegedly tried to enter an F1 Singapore Grand Prix event area in Temasek Avenue without valid tickets.

At the entrance, the other man, 35, was denied entry after his ticket was found to be invalid.

However, Daver purportedly managed to enter the event area despite having an invalid ticket.

Later, he allegedly gained unauthorised access to a restricted area meant for Grand Prix staff and performing artistes.

He was later located and detained within the event area, and police arrested him soon after.

Officers then arrested the younger man in Temasek Boulevard. Police said the pair are known to each other.

This was not the first case of trespassing during the annual event.

In December 2025, a Swedish national, then 23, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass.

He was a university student on an exchange programme here when he trespassed on the premises of the Singapore Grand Prix in October 2025.

A 17-year-old volunteer had allowed him through even though he did not have a ticket for the event.

The teenager had helped him sneak into the area out of pity, only for the man to tamper with a lock soon after and enter the exclusive Paddock Club.

The Swedish national then entered the pit lane area – a highly restricted operational zone where F1 vehicles, drivers and crew were situated during the race – but was caught soon after.

Details about the male volunteer cannot be disclosed as individuals below 18 years old are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

For each count of criminal trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.