Man charged after he allegedly hid camera in restroom of Singapore-bound Scoot flight
- Hugh Lutley was charged after allegedly hiding a camera in a Scoot flight restroom from Osaka to Singapore on Oct 7.
- The Briton was charged on Nov 5 with one count each of voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice.
- He was detained upon reaching Changi Airport, and his pre-trial conference will take place on Nov 17.
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SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly hid a camera in the restroom of a Scoot flight from Osaka, Japan, to Singapore has been charged with one count each of voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice.
On Nov 5, Hugh Lutley, 52, a Briton, appeared in a district court accused of committing the offences on board the budget carrier at or around 5.10pm on Oct 7.
In a statement on Nov 4, the police said he had allegedly activated the camera’s recording function remotely through an app on his mobile phone after leaving the restroom.
A cabin crew member, who was using the restroom, found the hidden camera.
She removed the device and alerted her colleague.
Lutley allegedly tried to retrieve the camera later, but found that it had been removed.
He is said to have deleted the app and all related pictures on his phone to avoid detection.
He was detained at Changi Airport, and the camera and his phone were seized.
Lutley’s pre-trial conference will take place on Nov 17.
For voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.
An offender convicted of obstructing the course of justice can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.