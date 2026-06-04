Man charged after he allegedly assaulted male stranger wearing cap with Israeli emblem

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The man that Muhammad Asyraf Said (pictured) assaulted had been given a stern warning for displaying a foreign national emblem in a public area.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged with assault on June 4 after he allegedly attacked a male stranger who was wearing a cap with an Israeli emblem.

Muhammad Asyraf Said, 30, who is a Singaporean, is accused of committing the offence against Alan Sim , 55, at a bus stop in Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Oct 27, 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Asyraf had allegedly snatched the cap the latter was wearing and assaulted him.

Court documents stated that Asyraf allegedly punched and kicked Sim, who suffered injuries including abrasions on his face and forearm. The older man later sought medical attention for his injuries.

In a statement on June 3, the police said that Sim had been given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution after he displayed a foreign national emblem in a public area – an offence under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act.

A police spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of any act of violence. Members of the public are advised against the public display and wearing of articles associated with foreign conflicts.

“They are also reminded not to import overseas conflicts into Singapore, and to express their views in a lawful and responsible manner.”

In 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs warned that publicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems, including flags and banners of any state or relating to the Israel-Hamas war, without a permit is an offence.

Those who break the law can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $500.

In 2023, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had urged foreigners to avoid using Singapore as a platform to further political causes amid the Middle East conflict.

“Given the heightened tensions, it is important that we remain calm and not let these external events affect the racial and religious harmony and peace in Singapore,” an advisory by the MOM had said then.

Asyraf’s case has been adjourned to June 18.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000 or both.