Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged after dog died at Tanjong Katong grooming facility; it was allegedly left unattended

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A standard poodle named Buddy was taken to Pawsome.sg’s Tanjong Katong outlet before it died on Oct 30, 2025.

A standard poodle named Buddy was taken to Pawsome.sg’s Tanjong Katong outlet before it died on Oct 30, 2025.

PHOTO: TANISHDHILLON683/INSTAGRAM

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • Chan Yew Heng was charged with animal cruelty following a standard poodle's death after it was allegedly left unattended for about 1½ hours at a grooming facility.
  • Chan is accused of committing the offence on Oct 30, 2025.
  • He is expected to plead guilty in October.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A man was handed an animal cruelty charge on Sept 23 following the death of a standard poodle after it was allegedly left unattended for about 1½ hours at a pet grooming facility.

Chan Yew Heng, 51, was a director at Pawsome.sg in Tanjong Katong Road at the time of the alleged offence.

He is accused of committing the offence between 9.15am and 10.45am on Oct 30, 2025.

According to court documents, no one was attending to the dog, Buddy, when its forelegs were trapped in a playpen, resulting in extensive traumatic injury to the limbs.

The dog, which was around four years old, died soon after.

Chan is expected to plead guilty on Oct 21.

A first-time offender convicted of the crime can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $40,000 or both.

In November 2025, The Straits Times reported that Buddy’s owner Tanish Dhillon had said that a transport service picked up the white dog at around 8.30am on Oct 30 that year.

Buddy was later dropped off at Pawsome at around 9.15am.

Dhillon added that at 11.45am, he received a call from the grooming facility, telling him that Buddy had died.

More on this topic
$10,000 fine for pet groomer who failed to secure dog that fell and died
NParks probing home-based pet groomer who lost client’s dog that later died in traffic accident

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

Animal welfare

Animal abuse

Singapore courts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.