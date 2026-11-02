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Man charged after allegedly taking videos of over 400 male victims in toilets

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Teo is accused of taking a video of a male victim who was using a urinal in an undisclosed location at around 10pm in May 2023.

Gary Teo Yong Jie faces two voyeurism charges.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • Gary Teo Yong Jie was handed two voyeurism charges on Oct 30.
  • He allegedly took videos of more than 400 male victims in restrooms in 2023 and 2025.
  • Teo's case has been adjourned to Nov 27.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A man faces two voyeurism charges after he allegedly recorded videos of more than 400 male victims in toilets in 2023 and 2025.

Gary Teo Yong Jie, 24, is accused of taking a video of a male victim using a urinal at an undisclosed location at around 10pm in May 2023.

He is also said to have filmed 369 similar videos of 410 unknown male victims between February and December 2025.

Teo was charged on Oct 30. His case will be mentioned again on Nov 27.

For each count of voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive a combination of these punishments.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.