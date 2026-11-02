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Man charged after allegedly taking videos of over 400 male victims in toilets

SINGAPORE – A man faces two voyeurism charges after he allegedly recorded videos of more than 400 male victims in toilets in 2023 and 2025.

Gary Teo Yong Jie, 24, is accused of taking a video of a male victim using a urinal at an undisclosed location at around 10pm in May 2023.

He is also said to have filmed 369 similar videos of 410 unknown male victims between February and December 2025.

Teo was charged on Oct 30. His case will be mentioned again on Nov 27.

For each count of voyeurism, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive a combination of these punishments.