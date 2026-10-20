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Man charged after allegedly stealing box containing red packets for newlyweds at Raffles Hotel

Charge sheets show Lee Yi Wei had allegedly committed the theft at 7.30pm at the Raffles Hotel Palm Ballroom on Oct 17.

SINGAPORE – While the newlyweds were celebrating their wedding at Raffles Hotel, a stranger allegedly stole the box containing their red packets.

On Oct 20, Lee Yi Wei, 38, was charged with one count of theft in dwelling.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

He will return to court on Nov 17.

Charge sheets show Lee had allegedly committed the theft at 7.30pm at the Raffles Hotel Palm Ballroom on Oct 17.

The box had contained around $1,500 worth of red packets for the newlyweds at the time.

The police said it had been alerted to the incident that evening, after the wedding party discovered the money box was missing.

The police said they identified Lee through ground inquiries and CCTV footage, and he was arrested a day later.

Said the police: “Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and keep their valuables secure, particularly at celebratory events and in crowded areas.”