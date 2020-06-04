Man caught smuggling 22 animals in car jailed for 2 months, fined $9,600

SINGAPORE - A man who tried to smuggle 22 animals, including endangered and poisonous frogs, into Singapore in his rented car, was caught at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 10 last year.

Mitchell Edberg Li Heyi, 31, was jailed for two months and fined $9,600 by District Judge Adam Nakhoda on Thursday (June 4).

Li pleaded guilty to six charges under the Animals and Birds Act: one for illegally importing animals into Singapore and five for failing to take reasonable steps in ensuring that the animals were transported without suffering unnecessarily.

The Singaporean also admitted to one charge under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act.

Another 22 related charges and a separate charge of illegally keeping a snake as a pet in his Punggol home were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Li is the co-owner of Exotics Hub, a business in Johor Baru that sells exotic animals. However, he did not have any valid licence or permit to import any animals into Singapore.

He would take orders from customers in Singapore, collect the animals ordered from suppliers in Malaysia, and then smuggle them across to Singapore.

When Li was caught, he was fulfilling orders placed by customers, including businessman Jonathan Wong Kai Kit.

Wong, 32, was fined $6,600 in April for abetting Li to import six endangered frogs, which were among the 22 animals found in the car.

National Parks Board prosecutor Wendy Tan said Li kept the animals in separate plastic containers which were hidden in a sealed biscuit tin with no ventilation and a cereal box in his car, "for at least five hours or more".

Li's lawyer, Mr Raymond Tiah, said his client had financial difficulties and "seized the opportunity out of desperation" to support his family and pay his eight-year-old daughter's medical bills.

Mr Tiah said Li intends to be jailed for four weeks and four days in default of the fine, which he cannot afford to pay.

For each offence of illegally importing an animal under the Birds and Animals Act, Li could have been jailed for up to 12 months, or fined, or both.

For his offence under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, he could have been jailed for two years or fined, or both.

He could also have been jailed for two years or fined a maximum of $40,000, or both, for each count of failing to ensure that the animals were brought into Singapore without suffering unnecessarily.